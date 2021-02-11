‘A really serious blow’: Peak tourism body’s fears over Melbourne outbreak

Queensland’s peak tourism body is concerned travellers and holiday-makers will be anxious about the border declaration scheme being re-instated.

The state government today announced from 1am on Saturday February 13, travellers must complete a declaration of where in Victoria they visited.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind said they were happy the borders weren’t slammed shut, but it was a concern.

“It is an enormous worry, and more importantly it is a great worry for all of the would be travellers around the country who are considering making plans hopefully to travel to Queensland and across Australia,” he said.

“This is a really serious blow to that whole trend of opening things up and getting things going again.”

Image: iStock