4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Queensland reinstates border control for..

Queensland reinstates border control for Victorians and travellers

5 hours ago
4BC News
coronavirus
Article image for Queensland reinstates border control for Victorians and travellers

Acting Premier Steven Miles announced this morning Queensland will reinstate border declaration passes for travellers entering the state from Victoria. 

This comes after the Victorian quarantine cluster has grown to eight cases.

From 1am on Saturday February 13, travellers must complete a declaration of where in Victoria they visited.

Anyone who has been in an area of concern will not be allowed into the state.

Mr Miles added anyone who provides falsified information will risk a $4000 fine.

“That will allow us to check whether they’ve been in any of the locations that have been identified by the Victorian contact tracers,” said Mr Miles.

“Whether they are required to get tested, and to notify them that that is the case and require that they isolate.

“[But] also keep a record of people coming to Queensland from areas that may, down the track, be declared a hotspot.”

Acting Chief Health Officer Sonya Bennett said it is too early to declare a hotspot because there is no reported evidence of community transmissions.

She added while border declarations will be reinstated on Saturday, anyone who has been in the greater Melbourne area since January 29 should come forward for testing and isolate until they receive a negative result.

 

Image: Nine News

4BC News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873