Queensland reinstates border control for Victorians and travellers

Acting Premier Steven Miles announced this morning Queensland will reinstate border declaration passes for travellers entering the state from Victoria.

This comes after the Victorian quarantine cluster has grown to eight cases.

From 1am on Saturday February 13, travellers must complete a declaration of where in Victoria they visited.

Anyone who has been in an area of concern will not be allowed into the state.

Mr Miles added anyone who provides falsified information will risk a $4000 fine.

“That will allow us to check whether they’ve been in any of the locations that have been identified by the Victorian contact tracers,” said Mr Miles.

“Whether they are required to get tested, and to notify them that that is the case and require that they isolate.

“[But] also keep a record of people coming to Queensland from areas that may, down the track, be declared a hotspot.”

Acting Chief Health Officer Sonya Bennett said it is too early to declare a hotspot because there is no reported evidence of community transmissions.

She added while border declarations will be reinstated on Saturday, anyone who has been in the greater Melbourne area since January 29 should come forward for testing and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Image: Nine News