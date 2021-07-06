‘We need to be pragmatic’: Police defend accessing check-in data

Members of the public have slammed police across the country for accessing coronavirus check-in data during crime investigations.

Queensland Police have been among the forces accessing the data, which they argue is “in the public interest”.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told Spencer Howson the community can still “check in with confidence, and that data will be held for the purpose that it is”.

“However, like any responsible police service, we reserve the right that in extreme circumstances, say, when there’s an imminent threat to life, we may need to access that data, provided we have the right legal authority to do so.

“We need to be pragmatic about it and say there may be times in extreme circumstances where we need to save lives.”

