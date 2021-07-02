How police want to take advantage of COVID-19 check-in data

Queensland Police have come under fire for accessing check-in data from the state’s Check In Qld app as part of a criminal investigation.

It’s not the first instance of police using the data, with investigations in Western Australia and Victoria also seeking the information.

“The law has not kept pace with the technology,” cyber security and data breaches expert Dr David Tuffley told Sofie Formica.

The determination by police using Queenslanders’ check-in data is legal in “extraordinary circumstances” if it’s considered in the public interest.

In Queensland’s case of accessing the data, Dr Tuffley says police were determining who was at a particular venue when a crime was committed.

“Most of the people who were there would’ve had no knowledge of what was going on.

“Police were only concerned with people who were involved in the crime.”

Press PLAY below to hear other ways police are taking advantage of new technologies

Image: Getty