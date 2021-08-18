‘We are not shut’: The hospitality industry’s impassioned plea to Queenslanders

While restrictions will be eased in south-east Queensland from Friday, the hospitality industry is encouraging Queenslanders to get out and “support local” pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants.

The industry has been left disappointed after it was confirmed today restrictions will be in place for another week, which limits the capacity at venues to 1 person per 4 square meters rule.

Queensland Hotels Association Chief Executive Bernie Hogan said the only way forward was to get people vaccinated, and get out and support locals.

“Whether it’s a club, a pub, a restaurant, a acfe, it does’t matter, we want people to get out there and continue to try and live their life, yep masks might be annoying to some people, checking in might be annoying to some people, but capacity rules restrict people.

“But we need to have all of our hospitality venues in Queensland packed to the rafters otherwise they won’t be there when we get out of this pandemic.

“The key message is support your locals, but also, don’t complain about a vaccine and whether you should or shouldn’t, go out there and get it.

“We encourage Queenslanders to realise we are not shut, and get out there and support them.”

