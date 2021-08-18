4BC
  South-east Queensland restrictions ease brought..

South-east Queensland restrictions ease brought forward 

27 seconds ago
4BC News
Article image for South-east Queensland restrictions ease brought forward 

With another day of no new locally-acquired cases of coronavirus, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed some restrictions will ease for south-east Queensland. 

Mask requirements will still be in place while indoors for south-east Queenslanders indoors and when unable to physically distance outside.

However, from 4pm Friday, August 18, community sport and ticketed events will be allowed to continue.

Venues, including stadiums, must operate at 75 per cent capacity.

Up to 30 people will be allowed at home gatherings, while 100 people can attend weddings and funerals.

The Cairns and Yarrabah local government areas will enjoy lifted restrictions, in line with the remained of the state outside of the south-east.

Chief Health Officer Dr Young said south-east Queensland must remain vigilant amid the ongoing spread of the virus in New South Wales.

“We do need to maintain some restrictions for another week while we tighten up our border.”

 

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Twitter 

 

4BC News
News
