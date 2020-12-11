4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

University team respects decision to abandon next phase of COVID-19 vaccine trial

9 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19 vaccineuniversity of queensland
Article image for University team respects decision to abandon next phase of COVID-19 vaccine trial

The team behind the development of the University of Queensland’s COVID-19 vaccine say they support the decision to abandon the next phase of trials. 

The vaccine was being developed by UQ and CSL but have been called off after several participants returned false positive readings on HIV tests.

The federal government has terminated a deal to buy more than 50 million doses of the potential vaccine.

UQ Professor Paul Young, who is also the co-lead of the project, said the team had been very committed and invested in the vaccine.

“Everybody has poured everything into it,” he told Scott Emerson.

Professor Young said on many fronts it was looking extremely promising but they supported the decision to abandon the next phase.

“In this world today, there is a lot of anti-vax, there’s a lot of vaccine hesitancy and we are completely behind the decision made by the Australian government and CSL not to go forward because of the concern about generating some vaccine hesitancy that might impact on the delivery and uptake on other vaccines as well.”

Press PLAY to below to hear more

Image: Getty

RELATED

Vaccine trial participants knew of false-positive HIV results for weeks

Scott Emerson
AustraliaHealthLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873