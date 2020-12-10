Vaccine trial participants knew of false-positive HIV results for weeks

Participants of the University of Queensland vaccine trial have revealed on the 4BC Breakfast Show they knew about the false-positive HIV test results more than a week.

“They did call me in … a few weeks ago and I could see the writing on the wall when they told us of these false-positive results,” said trial participant Mel Stott.

“I feel that we have been kept informed all the way along.

“The very first paperwork that we signed … explained the way they were targeting the virus would be through using some of the HIV proteins.

“I knew there would be HIV antibodies from the very beginning.”

Ms Stott was not concerned the vaccine trial had risked her health.

“I have absolutely no regrets,” she said.

“The vaccine was effective and I am still very grateful to have received it once or twice.

“But I do fully understand how it’s come to this.”

