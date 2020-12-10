Aussie COVID vaccine cancelled after false-positive HIV results

A deal for the federal government to purchase 50 million doses of the University of Queensland’s potential COVID-19 vaccine has been terminated after several trial participants returned false-positive HIV test results.

While the test results were false and no participants have contracted HIV, the government terminated the contract to maintain public confidence in the vaccine rollout in March.

“It’s very disappointing for all concerned,” immunisation expert from the University of Sydney Robert Booy told 4BC’s Neil Breen.

“It’s a shame for the public because it will delay getting vaccines rolled out.

“We do have enough ordered from other companies to cover Australia beginning March next year,” Mr Booy assured.

“However, the University of Queensland … is going to continue working with CSL and a modified variant may well be able to be developed.”

The University of Queensland and CSL will hold a press conference at 8am.

Press PLAY below for more information.