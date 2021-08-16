Union President suggests radical response for alleged teen offenders

The Queensland Police Union President has suggested a severe penalty for the youths allegedly behind the violent stabbing of a former Wallaby in his home yesterday.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder following the wounding of Toutai Kefu and his family in an alleged burglary.

Union President Ian Leavers told Neil Breen tougher sentencing is necessary to address the youth crime epidemic.

“I’ll go even further on this: as we know, they’re from an African background.

“If they were not born in this country, after their sentence, … they should be deported back to their country.

“If young people and juveniles go into a house armed with a machete, knives and an axe, they are not a young person making a simple mistake.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Ian Leavers’ comments in full

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson has responded to Mr Leavers’ comments there were “no police on the morning and afternoon shifts”, and an overnight crew “called in sick”:

“Police were on scene of the Coorparoo incident within six minutes. “While two officers from Coorparoo were unfit for duty on Sunday night, the South Brisbane District has sufficient police resources to adequately manage service delivery with officers assisting from neighbouring stations. “South Brisbane District tasking and coordination centre continually assess and triage operational demand accordingly.”

Image: Nine News