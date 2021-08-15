4BC
Former Wallaby in serious condition after Coorparoo home invasion

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Former Wallaby Toutai Kefu is fighting for life after an alleged break and enter gone wrong overnight.

Kefu is undergoing surgery for injuries to his abdomen after confronting a group of intruders in his home.

Officers were called to a home on Buena Vista Avenue in Coorparoo around 3am this morning after a group of people reportedly broke in.

It’s believed a confrontation involving knives broke out between the intruders and Kefu’s family.

In addition to Kefu’s injuries, a teenage girl and woman in her 40s have suffered hand injuries, and a man in his 20s has suffered a laceration to his abdomen.

Police have taken two people into custody to be questioned.

Nine News reporter Alexander Heinke told Neil Breen a neighbour ran to help.

“We understand a neighbour of Toutai Kefu’s heard the commotion, ran outside and was able to tackle one of these home invaders to the ground, detaining him on the ground until police arrived.”

Image: The Today Show

Neil Breen
CrimeNewsQLD
