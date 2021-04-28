4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Union calls for investigation into..

Union calls for investigation into Inge Kosan’s man overboard

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Inge KosanMaritime Union of Australia
Article image for Union calls for investigation into Inge Kosan’s man overboard

The Maritime Union of Australia is calling for an investigation into a mystery plaguing the Inge Kosan. 

Inge Kosan docked on Queensland shores to receive medical treatment, after 11 of the 12 onboard tested positive for coronavirus.

There was originally 13 crew members onboard, but the body of one was found washed ashore in Vanuatu.

“We’re calling on Origin Energy to help with an investigation into the death of this crewman,” Mich-Elle Myers from the Maritime Union of Australia told Neil Breen

“Now’s an opportunity for Australian authorities to interview the rest of the crew and find out what happened to this man.”

Ms Myers explained the Inge Kosan is one of four vessels on contract to Origin Energy delivering gas to Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and PNG.

“It was in Botany on the 31st of March.

“If we had have actually had rapid testing in place for all foreign crews coming into our ports, we would’ve tested that crew in Port Botany and possibly saved this man’s life.

“If we’re reliant on foreign shipping, we need to make sure these crews are okay.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

RELATED

COVID-laden British tanker raises questions ahead of its port in Brisbane

 

Image: Nine News 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873