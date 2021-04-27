4BC
  COVID-laden British tanker raises questions..

COVID-laden British tanker raises questions ahead of its port in Brisbane

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Inge Kosan
Article image for COVID-laden British tanker raises questions ahead of its port in Brisbane

The British tanker Inge Kosan is headed for Brisbane port today, but Neil Breen thinks many questions remain unanswered.

The crew will be treated onboard by Queensland Health for COVID-19.

“Why is it our responsibility?” Neil asked.

There was originally 13 crew members onboard, but the body of one was found washed ashore in Vanuatu.

The body also tested positive for coronavirus.

“No one’s explained how it ended up overboard and on a beach in Vanuatu.

“It’s all very weird…”

Image: Nine News 

Neil Breen
News
