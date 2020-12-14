4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trees down, roads flooded in Brisbane as fierce storms hit the state

1 hour ago
Luke Grant
rainweather
Article image for Trees down, roads flooded in Brisbane as fierce storms hit the state

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner says there are power outages, trees down and flooding on roads across the city as wild rain and wind lashes south-east Queensland.

Queensland has been hit with torrential rain in some areas and experienced wild conditions over the weekend.

“There have been power outages across a number of suburbs; that’s mainly due to branches falling on power lines and impacting supply,” he told Luke Grant.

“We have had quite a few trees down around Brisbane … and a bit of flooding on roadways and on creeks.

“To this point, in the last 24 hours, we have had in different parts of Brisbane, up to 86mm of rain.”

He said this morning rain was “pelting down” and more was on the way over the coming days.

“We are not out of the woods yet.”

Click PLAY to hear more

The Bureau of Meteorology’s duty forecaster Dean Narramore said Upper Springbrook has had 738 mm in three days, and another 100 mm since this morning.

Major coastal erosions have been reported, particularly in Byron Bay.

He said severe weather warnings were in place for parts of northern NSW.

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Nine News

 

RELATED

Wild weather continues with severe weather warnings

 

Luke Grant
LocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873