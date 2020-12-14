Wild weather continues with severe weather warnings

Drivers and residents in low-lying areas of south-east Queensland are warned to prepare for flash flooding today as wild weather continues across the region.

Run-off coming down to waterways, particularly from the Gold Coast hinterland, a king tide due at 9am, and elevated winds are likely to cause flooding in low-lying areas, according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Greg Leach.

“The wind can cause a lot of damage – powerlines and trees can come down quite readily,” he told Scott Emerson on 4BC Summer Breakfast.

Mr Leach advised to avoid driving unless necessary not to drive through flooded roadways.

“Back it up and find an alternate route, because it’s dangerous to drive through flood waters,” he said.

“Whilst we’ve got lots of additional swift water rescue trained firefighters and state emergency service people on standby today, we really don’t want to be rescuing people who have put themselves in danger.”

“If people don’t need to be out and about today, we are asking them to stay indoors.”

Senior Meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) Dean Narramore told Joe Hildebrand south-east Queenslanders can expect relief from the deluge later this evening.

While heavy rain is expected to ease, showers and storms will continue for the coming days.

Bayside suburbs are receiving the brunt of the weather with heavy rainfall, damaging winds, abnormally high tides and dangerous surf with waves from eight to ten metres offshore.

“We’ve also seen wind gusts at Stradbroke and Moreton Island over 100 kilometres an hour,” Mr Narramore said.

BOM has released severe weather warnings along the east coast of Queensland to Port Macquarie.

