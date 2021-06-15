4BC
Time running low to sign: Petition against child killer’s release to be tabled tonight

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Ninderry MP Dan Purdie will table a petition against the release of child killer Barrie John Watts tonight.

Watts, who is serving a life sentence for the horrific kidnapping, torture, rape and murder of 12-year-old schoolgirl Sian Kingi back in 1987, has again applied for parole.

Mr Purdie launched the petition calling for Watts to never be released 10 days ago and has since amassed nearly 72,000 signatures.

“When the news broke a couple of weeks ago more broadly of his parole application, we decided … that we channel this community anger in the one direction,” he told Neil Breen.

“The parole board of Queensland is an independent body and I respect their independence but their top priority is the safety of Queenslanders and to make evidence-based decisions.

“Queenslanders believe that Barrie John Watts is an unacceptable risk to be at large in our community.”

Neil Breen has previously shared he knew someone who is believed to have been killed by Watts.

“If you haven’t signed it,” Neil Breen added, “please do.”

“Listen to Dan and I – we know a lot about this case and we hope you can put your name to it.”

You can sign MP Dan Purdie’s petition against releasing Barrie John Watts here.

Neil Breen
CrimeLawNewsQLD
