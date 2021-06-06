Sian Kingi’s teacher pleads for signatures against release of ‘complete evil’

The shocking news child killer Barrie Watts has applied for parole has brought forward chilling memories for those who knew Sian Kingi.

Watts, alongside his partner Valmae Beck, abducted, raped and murdered the 12-year-old school girl on the Sunshine Coast in 1987.

Chrissy Pobar, who was Sian’s teacher at Sunshine Beach State School, told Neil Breen the recent news made her physically sick.

“When something is that disgusting and that tragic, those sort of feelings never go away.

“She was just a lovely girl that did not deserve what happened to her.”

Member for Ninderry Dan Purdie started a petition against Watts’ release, which Ms Pobar said is the only barrier preventing further murders.

“These people who are in prison can constantly keep asking for parole and unless people write to the board, unless there’s petitions signed, these people get out.

“I believe those people only learn more tricks of their trade in prison.

“There’s no rehabilitating complete evil.”

You can sign MP Dan Purdie’s petition against releasing Barrie John Watts here.

Nathan Bath, who attended primary school with Sian, said the news hit him “like a bomb”.

He expressed his outrage at the horrific crimes.

“This petition is for Sian, and for her family, and every little kid that is riding their push bike right now,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said he must stay behind bars.

“There is no place for a person like that in our society, no place for him to walk down the street, drive a car, associate with you, I or anyone else.”

