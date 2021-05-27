4BC
Former detective’s concern as child killer makes bid for freedom

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Former detective’s concern as child killer makes bid for freedom

A parole bid by a man who abducted, raped and murdered a child in 1987 has been met with a chorus of protests overnight. 

12-year-old Sian Kingi had been riding her bike from school on the Sunshine Coast when she was abducted by Barrie Watts and his wife.

Former QLD Police Commissioner Bob Atkinson led the investigation that ultimately saw the couple convicted.

“It’s not about revenge or retribution or punishment in my view, it’s about community safety,” Mr Atkinson told Neil Breen.

“They were calculating, planned and organised.

“We shouldn’t entertain any risk, even if it’s only a small risk.”

Neil Breen agreed, revealing someone he knew is believed to have been killed by Watts.

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Queensland Police Musem 

Neil Breen
News
