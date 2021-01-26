Thousands take part in Invasion Day rally through Brisbane’s CBD
Thousands have marched in the Invasion Day protest through Brisbane’s CBD.
Protesters joined Indigenous elders and gave emotional speeches before they marched from Queens Gardens.
It’s estimated more than 6,000 people turned out.
#HappeningNow Thousands gearing up to go in the heart of Brisbane’s CBD. Will be marching through George street over Victoria Bridge. @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/39TfNd4B0I
— AnniePullar9 (@anniepullar) January 26, 2021