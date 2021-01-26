4BC
Thousands take part in Invasion Day rally through Brisbane’s CBD

8 mins ago
4BC News
Invasion Day
Article image for Thousands take part in Invasion Day rally through Brisbane’s CBD

Thousands have marched in the Invasion Day protest through Brisbane’s CBD.

Protesters joined Indigenous elders and gave emotional speeches before they marched from Queens Gardens.

It’s estimated more than 6,000 people turned out.

 

 

