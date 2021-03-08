The tourism industry reacts to travel voucher plan

The state government has given Queenslanders a push to book a holiday in the far north of the state, with a $200 travel voucher to discover Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef.

At midday, Queenslanders were able to enter a lottery to win a holiday voucher worth up to $200.

Scott Emerson questioned if it was enough to get Queenslanders packing their bags.

Chief executive of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, said $200 was a sizeable amount.

“I think anything that’s done as an assistance at this point in time to stimulate interest is a good thing. It’s very good to be seeing that focus on far north Queensland it really needs the support.

She said some Queenslanders haven’t spent nearly enough time in the far north of the state.

“We’d certainly like to see it extended beyond the initial run of the lottery because I think the industry will need support for a long time, because they are not seeing the internationals.”

Image: iStock