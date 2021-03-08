4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The tourism industry reacts to travel voucher plan

38 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Margy Osmondtourism and transport forum
Article image for The tourism industry reacts to travel voucher plan

The state government has given Queenslanders a push to book a holiday in the far north of the state, with a $200 travel voucher to discover Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef.

At midday, Queenslanders were able to enter a lottery to win a holiday voucher worth up to $200.

Scott Emerson questioned if it was enough to get Queenslanders packing their bags.

Chief executive of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, said $200 was a sizeable amount.

“I think anything that’s done as an assistance at this point in time to stimulate interest is a good thing. It’s very good to be seeing that focus on far north Queensland it really needs the support.

She said some Queenslanders haven’t spent nearly enough time in the far north of the state.

“We’d certainly like to see it extended beyond the initial run of the lottery because I think the industry will need support for a long time, because they are not seeing the internationals.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

How to get one of Queensland’s $200 Cairns travel vouchers

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEntertainmentLifestyleNewsQLDTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873