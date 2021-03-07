How to get one of Queensland’s $200 Cairns travel vouchers

The Palaszczuk government is offering 15,000 Queenslanders free $200 travel vouchers to spend on tourism experiences when they holiday in the Cairns and Great Barrier Reef region over the next four months.

Queensland residents can enter the draw to secure a voucher between March 8-11, to be used any time between March 15 and June 25 this year.

Registrations will open at midday today, and entries can be made here.

The travel vouchers will cover 50 per cent of the cost of tourism experiences, up to $200.

Eligible tourism experiences could include boat or bus tours, other on-land or marine tourism experiences, reef experiences, scenic flights, short day trips, multi-day tours, spa experiences, galleries and exhibitions.

The giveaway aims to boost tourism in the region following a significant loss of international travellers, with an expected $14 million influx to the region’s economy.

Prior to the pandemic, more than 800,000 international travellers would visit Cairns each year.

The government said in the past year, almost a third of the Cairns visitor economy has been wiped out due to border closures.

Image: Getty