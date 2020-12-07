4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

State Opposition hits out at fire response on Fraser Island

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
bushfireFraser Island
Article image for State Opposition hits out at fire response on Fraser Island

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli has taken aim at Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over the handling of the bushfire emergency on Fraser Island.

The fire is still operating at an emergency level, and more than half of the island has been burnt.

Mr Crisafulli said not enough back-burning was done.

“When the fire initially took hold, the government sat back for too long and allowed it to burn,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It had the resources at its finger tips and it refused to step in when it needed to.

“Now we have a situation where it has burning out of control and you have over half a world heritage listed island burning – questions have to be asked.

“My concern is at what point did the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service start offering its services?”

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Nine News

 

RELATED

Fraser Island fire: Neil Breen quizzes fire chief over Happy Valley response

Scott Emerson
AustraliaNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873