State Opposition hits out at fire response on Fraser Island

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli has taken aim at Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over the handling of the bushfire emergency on Fraser Island.

The fire is still operating at an emergency level, and more than half of the island has been burnt.

Mr Crisafulli said not enough back-burning was done.

“When the fire initially took hold, the government sat back for too long and allowed it to burn,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It had the resources at its finger tips and it refused to step in when it needed to.

“Now we have a situation where it has burning out of control and you have over half a world heritage listed island burning – questions have to be asked.

“My concern is at what point did the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service start offering its services?”

