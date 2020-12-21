4BC
Solo cop for rural town named ‘local hero’

17 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Royal Flying Doctor Service
Article image for Solo cop for rural town named ‘local hero’

The only police officer in a rural town of 350 people, Ilfracombe, has won the Royal Flying Doctor Service’s Local Hero award for 2020. 

Mr Little was awarded a $7500 grant to put back into the community.

While he is now based in Longreach, Mr Little plans to use the money to run a family fun day as he did in 2019.

The event was used as a way to unite the community, boost morale and open up a conversation around mental health.

Scott Emerson
LocalNewsQLD
