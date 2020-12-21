Solo cop for rural town named ‘local hero’

The only police officer in a rural town of 350 people, Ilfracombe, has won the Royal Flying Doctor Service’s Local Hero award for 2020.

Mr Little was awarded a $7500 grant to put back into the community.

While he is now based in Longreach, Mr Little plans to use the money to run a family fun day as he did in 2019.

The event was used as a way to unite the community, boost morale and open up a conversation around mental health.

