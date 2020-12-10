4BC
Solo cop in remote town named ‘local hero’ by community

10 hours ago
Neil Breen
The only police officer in a rural town of 350 people, Ilfracombe, has been nominated for the Royal Flying Doctor Service’s Local Hero award.

Senior Constable Bede Little was responsible for policing an area of approximately 6500 square kilometres until his recent relocation 27 kilometres west to Longreach.

While this seems like a lonely job, Mr Little told 4BC’s Neil Breen remote police stations are the place to be as an officer.

“You can have the most impact on the community and … it’s great for the family life balance,” he said.

“You join (the police force) because you want to make a difference.”

Mr Little explained there are still challenges to working in remote communities.

“One day you might arrest someone for something and you’ll see them at the shop the next afternoon.”

“You need to have that rapport with people.

“Say you get bogged somewhere – they could be the person to pull you out.”

“It’s about looking after your neighbour.”

Neil Breen
NewsQLD
