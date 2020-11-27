‘Slapdash’ cleaning protocols at Ipswich Hospital prompt fury from Queensland Opposition

An investigation by the Courier Mail has found a widely-criticised ‘partial quarantine’ process was being implemented at Ipswich Hospital during the height of the September outbreak.

Scott Emerson said the revelations are “bizarre … disturbing and dangerous”.

“To my mind it appears it was good luck rather than good management that the COVID-19 cluster at Ipswich Hospital did not get out of control.”

Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates agreed, accusing management of putting lives at risk with “slapdash” protocols and pointing out previous understaffing scandals at the hospital.

“Are they cutting costs by not having cleaners in?

“I mean this is the most important time in history to make sure that you’ve got your hospital clean and that you’ve got your infection control protocols in place!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

New Health Minister Yvette D’Ath declined an invitation from The Scott Emerson Drive Show.

Image: Getty