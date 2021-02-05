4BC
Scott Emerson says push for federal involvement in hotel quarantine playing ‘politics’

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
Scott Emerson says the push by some Labor MPs and Premiers for greater oversight on the hotel quarantine program in each state has “more to do with politics” than stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been pushing for a new strategy, including moving quarantine away from the city centres.

She said it was up to the Prime Minister to “come to the party and help”.

“It should be a 50-50 partnership,” she told Today.

At a meeting of national cabinet today, it was anticipated some of the states would put the pressure on the Federal Government to take the responsibility on.

Federal Labor MPs have also criticised the government for not doing enough.

“Labor has failed to land a blow on ScoMo over his handling of COVID,” Scott said.

“They can see that as an area [hotel quarantine] that’s caused some problems.

“As I said all about politics, and little about doing the right thing in terms of COVID and fighting the spread of the coronavirus.”

Nine Radio’s national political editor, Michael Pachi, said the clear issue on the table at the meeting today was hotel quarantine.

“The PM pointed out, that it was the states themselves who decided on this strategy of hotel quarantine and how it would work back in March of last year when COVID-19 was talking form.”

He said the Premiers were at odds over how it should work.

“The Premiers are not on the same page when it does come to this issue.

Image: iStock

