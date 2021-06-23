4BC
Scott Emerson raises alarm over latest round of border closures

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Scott Emerson has questioned whether Queenslanders can have faith in the restrictions put in place for six hotspots in NSW. 

Queenslanders returning home who have been in those areas will have to quarantine for 14 days, while others will be turned away.

“The Queensland Premier says Queensland police will increase the number of road intercepts at the border to ensure people are following border restrictions,” the 4BC Drive host said.

“But why should we have any confidence that those road restrictions will work, that people will obey the law?”

He said there’s every chance people from NSW will take a chance to cross the border.

It comes after a Melbourne couple were slapped with a $4000 fine each for allegedly lying on their border declaration pass.

“Here’s the problem I see: don’t you think travellers from NSW will try to do the same?

“A lot of people have booked holidays to come to Queensland … not everyone is going to do the right thing, Premier.”

Image: iStock

 

 

Scott Emerson
