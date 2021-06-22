LATEST | Queensland declares all of Sydney a COVID-hotspot

Queensland Health has declared all of Greater Sydney a COVID-19 hotspot.

The Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour will also be declared hotspots.

Residents in these areas will be denied entry from 1am tomorrow morning, unless they are a returning resident.

Those who can enter Queensland will need to complete 14 days quarantine in government arranged accommodation.

Queenslanders have been advised not to travel to Greater Sydney and surrounding regions at this time.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the sharp rise of cases in Sydney today is extremely concerning, especially given they were “fleeting contact”.

“The Delta variant is much more contagious than other variants and we do not want it circulating in Queensland.”

Earlier today, it was announced the following local government areas will be barred from entry to Queensland:

•City of Sydney •Woollahra •Bayside •Canada Bay •Inner West and •Randwick

EARLIER

Queensland residents will be excepted, but are required to quarantine for 14 days upon return.

Waverley was previously declared a hotspot on June 18, with travellers barred from entry to Queensland since June 19.

This announcement comes after yesterday’s numbers, which saw the Bondi cluster grow to 21.

“If we see more cases in more LGAs, we’ll extend the number of LGAs,” Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young warned.

Dr Young revealed contact tracers have identified two people in hotel quarantine at Novotel who contracted the delta variant from a neighbouring room.

The cases were not recorded in today’s numbers, as they were reported in a previous day’s overseas-acquired figures.

However, genome sequencing results returned in the past day have linked the virus to another case recorded in quarantine.

“It’s clear that the first person has given it to the two,” Dr Young said.

“We’re contacting all of the 30 people on that floor five, and anyone who left quarantine during the period that I’m concerned about.

“The people on floor five, their stay has been extended until we are able to confirm there’s no additional transmission.”

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Twitter