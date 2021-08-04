4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Retail industry ‘appalled’ by mixed messages for essential businesses

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
CEO of the National Retail Association Dominique LambRetail
Article image for Retail industry ‘appalled’ by mixed messages for essential businesses

The National Retail Association has slammed the “appalling” comments by authorities urging people to reconsider online shopping.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said if it’s not essential “hold off” ordering online.

“Even if you are ordering stuff online, if that means someone is going to come to your household to deliver that to bring stuff into your household, if it’s not absolutely essential, just hold off a few days.”

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young urged people to re-consider going out at all instead of trying to find a way around the definition of “essential”.

CEO of the National Retail Association Dominique Lamb said the messaging was confusing.

“National Retail Association was appalled by the comments we heard today at the press conference,” she told Scott Emerson.

“What we have seen is a number of Ministers and the [Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young] come out and advise consumers not to click and collect or online shop or even go to the post office.

“Of course for our retailers now, who have significant declines in their foot traffic, who are in some cases trading if they can keep doing it, many of them aren’t, this is very concerning because without online shopping, they won’t have any income.”

Press PLAY below to hear how retailers are impacted

RELATED

Retail confusion a major hole in Chief Health Officer’s leaky boat

Scott Emerson
LocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873