4BC
Retail confusion a major hole in Chief Health Officer’s leaky boat

6 hours ago
Neil Breen comments
covid-19lockdown
Neil Breen is calling on Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young to update rules around retail stores amid south-east Queensland’s ongoing lockdown.

Numerous retail stores are remaining open under current restrictions, despite both Dr Young and Health Minister Yvette D’Ath stressing shopping at these venues is not considered essential.

“The rules with regards to retail are very, very confusing because basically, there are none,” Neil said.

“If Yvette D’Ath and Jeannette Young think they’re not essential, put them on the list of things that are banned.

“When we bring in a big set of rules, just make sure it’s watertight because at the moment, it’s a leaky boat!”

Neil Breen comments
HealthNewsQLD
