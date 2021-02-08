Residents fight green bridge to save green space

West End residents are fighting a green bridge proposed by Brisbane City Council that would connect St Lucia to West End.

There are currently three locations for the bridge.

Option A: Guyatt Park in St Lucia to Orleigh Park in West End

Option B: Munro Street in St Lucia to Ryan Street in West End

Option C: Keith Street in St Lucia to Boundary Street in West End

Resident David Pincus is concerned the bridge will come at the cost of the green space in Guyatt Park.

“As far as they’re concerned, it doesn’t cost anything to resume a green space,” he told Olympia Kwitowski.

“Each bridge would cost closer to $200 million.”

Mr Pincus said there was no need for a costly new bridge with Eleanor Schonell Bridge nearby.

He argued while Council estimates 4,000 people a day could use the new green bridge, the number would likely be far lower, with Eleanor Schonell Bridge only seeing around 2,400 people.

Mr Pincus called for other concerned residents to meet at Guyatt Park at 2.30pm on February 20 to have their say.

Image: Brisbane City Council