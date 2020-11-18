4BC
Regional Queensland town renames itself in honour of Maroons star

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
CharlevilleKurt CapewellQueensland MaroonsShaun 'Zoro' RadnedgeState of Origin
Article image for Regional Queensland town renames itself in honour of Maroons star

Charleville in south-western Queensland will now be known as Kurtsville in honour of its claim to fame as the hometown of Maroons star Kurt Capewell.

Murweh Shire Council Mayor Shaun ‘Zoro’ Radnedge told Ray Hadley he asked for Kurt’s blessing before the name change, acknowledging the rookie’s breakout performance in game one.

“It started as a bit of a joke Ray … I just can’t believe it, it’s really taken off, and obviously I’ve painted myself into a corner so I had to follow through with it!

“I’ve known Kurt Capewell for a long time, we’ve been back in Charleville since ’98.

“He’s just been a great kid – he’s a great role model for our juniors.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Facebook/Experience Charleville

Ray Hadley
LocalNewsQLD
