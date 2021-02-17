4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Border town suffers brunt of surf snub

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Corona OpenSurfingtweed heads
Article image for Border town suffers brunt of surf snub

Border community Tweed Heads has been dealt another blow after the World Surf League moved the Corona Open from the Gold Coast to Narrabeen in New South Wales. 

“The southern end of the Gold Coast has been a punching bag over the past year with border constantly being open and shut,” said Neil Breen.

The World Surf League said the relocation was forced after failing to acquire a pre-approved travel bubble with the Queensland Government.

“It devastates all our small businesses,” Tweed Shire Councillor Warren Polglase said.

“If we’d known this was going to happen, we may have not brought in extra supplies.

“We may be on the border but we’re also part of Queensland.”

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Pierre Toste / Getty

Neil Breen
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873