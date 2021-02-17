Border town suffers brunt of surf snub

Border community Tweed Heads has been dealt another blow after the World Surf League moved the Corona Open from the Gold Coast to Narrabeen in New South Wales.

“The southern end of the Gold Coast has been a punching bag over the past year with border constantly being open and shut,” said Neil Breen.

The World Surf League said the relocation was forced after failing to acquire a pre-approved travel bubble with the Queensland Government.

“It devastates all our small businesses,” Tweed Shire Councillor Warren Polglase said.

“If we’d known this was going to happen, we may have not brought in extra supplies.

“We may be on the border but we’re also part of Queensland.”

Image: Pierre Toste / Getty