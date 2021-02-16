Borders to blame for Corona Open wipeout, Surf League argues

The World Surf League has hit back at the Queensland Government following assertions by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk no COVID Safety Plan was provided for the Corona Open.

The Corona Open was controversially relocated from the Gold Coast to Narrabeen in New South Wales.

Ms Palaszczuk said the event collapsed because “the World Surf League did not come to the party in relation to a COVID Safe Plan.”

But World Surf League General Manager Andrew Stark denied the claim.

“Yes, we gave them a plan around what a pre-approved bubble would look like,” Mr Stark said on 4BC Breakfast.

“The COVID-safe plan was relative to the event.”

Mr Stark said the World Surf League needed pre-approved travel bubbles to confirm any sudden border closures would not derail the competition.

“We couldn’t really take the risk then to just hope the borders would be open when we were running.

“This wasn’t a financial decision on our behalf – it was around us needing the surety to be able to run events.”

Neil Breen was “ashamed” a travel bubble wasn’t approved for the surf competition after a similar arrangement was allowed for the NRL and AFL competitions last year.

Image: Ed Sloane / Getty