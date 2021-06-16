4BC
Public funeral to be held at The Gabba for former Queensland MP Duncan Pegg

A public service will be held at The Gabba to honour former Stretton MP Duncan Pegg who passed away last week, aged 40 after a battle with cancer.

Mr Pegg retired from politics in April amid his illness, saying he could no longer “both fight cancer and fight for my community in the way you deserve”.

He was elected as the Member for Stretton in 2015, and had retained his seat during the October 2020 election.

The funeral will be held on Saturday 26 June, at The Gabba at 10.30am.

Attendees are asked to wear bright colours.

