Former Stretton MP Duncan Pegg loses battle with cancer

6 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Former Stretton MP Duncan Pegg loses battle with cancer

Former Stretton MP Duncan Pegg has died at 40 years of age this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. 

Mr Pegg retired from politics in April amid his illness, writing he could no longer “both fight cancer and fight for my community in the way you deserve”.

He was elected as the Member for Stretton in 2015, and had retained his seat during the October 2020 election.

He first revealed his cancer diagnosis in Parliament in 2019.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk expressed her condolences in a statement:

“I join with Lindsey, Graham and the Pegg family in expressing my deep sadness over the loss of my friend, Duncan Pegg.

“He battled cancer with incredible bravery and grace.

“I know this news will be felt particularly in Duncan’s electorate of Stretton.

“He was the common thread that united so many groups in his community. He loved them. And they loved him.

“Duncan’s work in the parliament earned respect across the political divide.

“He showed politics could be a force for good.

“It was an honour to call him my friend.” 

 

Image: Getty, Facebook / Duncan Pegg

