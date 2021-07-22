4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Premier under pressure to attend Opening Ceremony in Tokyo

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Article image for Premier under pressure to attend Opening Ceremony in Tokyo

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is under pressure to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, after Brisbane won its bid to host the 2032 Games.

Ms Palaszczuk had previously declared she would not attend any events, saying she was in Japan solely to win the Games for Brisbane.

But in an awkward exchange between her and the President of the Australian Olympic Committee, John Coates cornered the Premier, saying she would be going.

In a statement this afternoon, Mr Coates said he had “no indication” the Premier was offended by his comments.

“My comments regarding the Premier and Opening Ceremony have been completely misinterpreted by people who weren’t in the room.”

Nine News reporter Damian Ryan crossed to Scott Emerson from Tokyo.

“I was in the room when John Coates intervened last night, and I really believe the Premier had no idea that was coming, I think she was totally blindsided.”

Press PLAY below to hear his cross on 4BC Drive

On a plan to upgrade the Gabba, Federal Sports Minister Richard Colbeck said the project will be assessed.

“Clearly it’s been put on the table as part of the Olympic bid, so that’s an expectation that sits there.”

Press PLAY to hear more from Mr Colbeck live from Tokyo

Premier will ‘offend whole state of Queensland’ at Opening Ceremony: Neil Breen

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEntertainmentNewsOlympics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873