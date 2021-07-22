Premier under pressure to attend Opening Ceremony in Tokyo

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is under pressure to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, after Brisbane won its bid to host the 2032 Games.

Ms Palaszczuk had previously declared she would not attend any events, saying she was in Japan solely to win the Games for Brisbane.

But in an awkward exchange between her and the President of the Australian Olympic Committee, John Coates cornered the Premier, saying she would be going.

In a statement this afternoon, Mr Coates said he had “no indication” the Premier was offended by his comments.

“My comments regarding the Premier and Opening Ceremony have been completely misinterpreted by people who weren’t in the room.”

“I was in the room when John Coates intervened last night, and I really believe the Premier had no idea that was coming, I think she was totally blindsided.”

On a plan to upgrade the Gabba, Federal Sports Minister Richard Colbeck said the project will be assessed.

“Clearly it’s been put on the table as part of the Olympic bid, so that’s an expectation that sits there.”

