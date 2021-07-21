4BC
Premier will ‘offend whole state of Queensland’ at Opening Ceremony: Neil Breen

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
2032 OlympicsBrisbane 2032Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has reneged on a promise she made before flying to Tokyo that she would not attend any official Olympics events outside of 2032 bid meetings.

In recent weeks, the Premier said she would only be in Japan to se Brisbane awarded the 2032 Olympic Games.

Today, she has said she will now be attending the Tokyo Olympics’ Opening Ceremony at the request of John Coates and IOC President Thomas Bach.

Neil Breen questioned the move on 4BC Breakfast, saying it’s “true to form” of the Premier.

“Under pressure, Annastacia Palaszczuk, the Premier, does this – she fibs and she gets flustered,” he said.

“She knew there were questions asked about going to Tokyo because she was the one at the same time who was asking the federal government to stop taking people coming back to Australia from overseas.”

“She’s going to offend the whole state of Queensland by reneging on a promise she made before she went to Tokyo. Honestly, you cannot… make this stuff up.”

Neil Breen
