Police on the Gold Coast will trial metal-detecting wands as part of a crackdown on knife-crime.

It’s in response to an increase in assaults and deaths over the past few years.

Superintendent Rhys Wildman said it starts from 6pm.

“To randomly select individuals in a public place, offer them an opportunity to present any items that they are carrying which may be metallic prior to wanding that individual.”

