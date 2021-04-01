Police on ‘tenterhooks’ as holiday makers head off for the long weekend

A senior top traffic cop says police are on “tenterhooks” for the long weekend, with more traffic on the roads after the lifting of the lockdown.

Assistant Chief Superintendent of Road Policing, Ray Rohweder, told Neil Breen he’s concerned about the wet weather on the weekend and drivers not driving to the conditions.

There have been 74 deaths on Queensland’s roads this year alone, 22 of those motorcyclists.

He said drivers weren’t getting it.

“We just need to drive to the conditions, particularly later in the weekend.”

They’ve caught so far:

48 drink drivers yesterday afternoon

41 drug drivers

524 people speeding

26 mobile phone infringements

25 drivers not wearing seatbelts

Neil also shared his own tip to stay safe on a long drive.

“I have a rule, a really strong rule I tell everybody on the road,” he said.

“The first thing to my family and everybody waiting at the other end waiting, do not at any time ask me when I am going to be there.

“I will be there when I get there, never give an ETA.

“It takes pressure off you on the road when you’re driving that it doesn’t matter what time you get there, Ray.”

Click PLAY below to hear more