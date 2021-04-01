4BC
Wet weekend ahead: Flood warning issued as big deluge predicted

44 mins ago
4BC News
A flood watch has been issued from Rockhampton all the way down to the NSW border.

The warning for minor to moderate flooding from late Sunday also extends to the Darling Downs.

Falls of more than 200 millimetres are expected in parts, including creeks and rivers still swollen from the recent deluge.

Already swollen creeks and rivers in South-East Queensland could be in for more flooding.

Heavy rain is expected from late Sunday through to Tuesday.

Some areas could cop over 200 millimetres.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s James Thompson told 4BC News it could spark a repeat of flooding seen in some rivers of the south-east recently.

“A lot of those rivers and creeks did get flooding through the last couple of weeks, and will respond really quickly to any rainfall, so some of those catchments are in the flood watch as well as some others a little bit further north that also have a risk of heavy rainfall.”

He said there was a lot of uncertainty where the heavy falls could be.

In Brisbane, it’s a wet weekend ahead:

Saturday – medium chance of rain, top of 25

Easter Sunday – very high chance of rain, top of 23

Easter Monday – very high chance of rain, top of 24

The BoM has the following warnings current:

  • Major Flood Warning for the Paroo River (QLD)
  • Major Flood Warning for the Weir River
  • Moderate Flood Warning for the Balonne River and Minor Flood Warning for the Condamine River
  • Moderate Flood Warning for the Bulloo River
  • Minor Flood Warning for the lower Thomson and Barcoo Rivers and in the Cooper Creek
  • Minor Flood Warning for the Moonie River
  • Flood Warning for the Diamantina River
  • Final Flood Warning for the lower Warrego River (QLD)
  • Initial Flood Watch for coastal catchments between St Lawrence and the Queensland – NSW border extending inland to the Darling Downs


