4BC
Plans to encourage young Kiwis to our shores

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Plans to encourage young Kiwis to our shores

A new campaign has kicked off to bring young New Zealanders to Australian shores to take up fruit-picking and farm work in the regions.

Tourism and Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said while he encouraged young Australians to take up the jobs, working holiday makers bring in a lot money to the tourism industry.

“Usually we have about 130,000 backpackers in Australia at any particular point time.

“This year we only have about 50,000.

“They spend quite a bit of money when they are here … but they also while moving around often do a lot of seasonal jobs.”

He said the restrictions on New Zealanders coming in to Queensland and Western Australia were “completely unjustified and unnecessary”.

Mr Birmingham also suggested Australians could do a “gap year” and take up one of the jobs.

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
