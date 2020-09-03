4BC
Peta Credlin calls out Queensland’s hotel quarantine hypocrisy

27 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Peta CredlinQLD border

The Queensland Government has been labelled hypocritical after granting border exemptions for the AFL.

Scott Emerson slammed the decision to allow 400 AFL employees and family members into the state, particularly with many ordinary Queenslanders speaking out about the personal impact of the border closure.

“The optics are appalling!”

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin agreed, pointing out the case of two Navy servicewomen directed to quarantine ahead of their dad’s funeral in Toowoomba.

“What, we don’t trust people in the Navy to do the right thing when they get home?

“We’ve lost sight that we’re trying to save lives from a virus, but we’re actually I think losing more lives in the end, if you look at the mental health tally.

“We’re definitely losing livelihoods.”

Image: Getty

