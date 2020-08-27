Tragic news: Mother loses twin baby after being denied entry to Queensland

A Northern NSW woman has sadly lost one of her twins, after she was denied entry to Queensland for emergency surgery.

Father Alan Watt says the doctor told the family they just couldn’t get across the border.

“She had to wait 16 hours for an aeroplane at Lismore and they flew her to Sydney where she had an operation within hours of arriving of arriving,” Mr Watt said.

“Baby A’s blood flow increased, she became anaemic and died.’

Mr Watt says words can’t put together how upset the whole family feel.

“My daughter and her husband are stuck down there having to pay their mortgage, plus pay rent for an apartment in Sydney. It’s busted our family apart, I’m up here (Ballina), and her sisters and brothers are in Queensland.”

“They’re very, very, very upset, especially the ones in Queensland because they can’t come and see her,” Mr Watt said.

