Distressed veteran and paramedic ‘abandoned’ in hotel quarantine

Critical care paramedic Clinton Ware expected to begin work as a contact tracer this week. Instead, he’s doing laps of his hotel room.

Mr Ware was working on the set of the reality TV show SAS: Who Dares Wins in NSW’s Snowy Mountains.

On his return to Queensland he was taken into hotel quarantine, while his colleague being granted an exemption.

Mr Ware’s attempts to present paperwork, including two negative tests and his AHPRA registration as a paramedic, was dismissed by inspectors at the border.

If it weren’t for the hotel quarantine, “I would be home isolating, and doing contact tracing right now,” he told Scott Emerson.

Mr Ware served for 22 years in the Australian Defence Force. He has since been diagnosed with PTSD.

“Every time I talk to somebody from the Premier’s office or from the Chief Health Officer’s office, I end up getting heart palpitations and tightness in the chest.

“Emotionally and physically, I’m a wreck.”

Scott was outraged by the situation.

“You’ve been abandoned in this hotel room … and you shouldn’t be there.

“That’s just disgraceful … it’s just not acceptable, Clinton.”

Mr Ware’s wife Kelly called in to The Scott Emerson Drive Show to provide an update on his condition.

“I’m really worried about him. I’m trying to keep his spirits up every day, but he’s struggling quite a bit.

“He feels like he’s failed us.”

She told Scott Emerson she’s been in contact with the health department, and said they treated her condescendingly.

“He said ‘calm down love, do you want to go and have a cuppa?”

According to the health department employee, because Mr Ware is privately employed, “he is not considered a paramedic”.

