Not just for ‘art lovers’: GOMA to open exclusive European masterpieces exhibit

This weekend, a highly anticipated exclusive exhibition will open at the Gallery of Modern Art.

‘European Masterpieces from The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York’ will be on display at GOMA from this Saturday until October.

The exhibition will feature iconic works from renowned painters including Rembrandt, van Gogh and Monet.

“This is not just a show for art lovers – you don’t need to know who these artists are,” QAGOMA Director Chris Saines told Neil Breen

“You’re going to go out very enriched and very happy for the experience.”

The exhibition will be exclusive to Brisbane, not travelling to any other Australian state.

Image: Queensland Art Gallery/Gallery of Modern Art / Facebook