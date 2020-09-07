4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

North Stradbroke Island ferry proposal deemed ‘misleading and insulting’

35 mins ago
Scott Emerson
FerryKaren WilliamsNorth Stradbroke Islandpublic transport

Tourism Minister Kate Jones’ multi-million dollar proposal for a fast ferry to North Stradbroke Island has been panned by the local mayor.

The $5.5 million plan aims to have 40-minute ferry rides between Brisbane’s CBD and North Stradbroke Island operating by Christmas.

Redlands Mayor Karen Williams accused the Tourism Minister of “misleading and insulting” the community.

“The ad hoc approach without consultation came as a big surprise,” she told Scott Emerson.

“You and I both know, Scott, that 40 minutes out to Moreton Bay from Howard Smith wharf is very, very unlikely.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
LocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873