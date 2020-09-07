North Stradbroke Island ferry proposal deemed ‘misleading and insulting’

Tourism Minister Kate Jones’ multi-million dollar proposal for a fast ferry to North Stradbroke Island has been panned by the local mayor.

The $5.5 million plan aims to have 40-minute ferry rides between Brisbane’s CBD and North Stradbroke Island operating by Christmas.

Redlands Mayor Karen Williams accused the Tourism Minister of “misleading and insulting” the community.

“The ad hoc approach without consultation came as a big surprise,” she told Scott Emerson.

“You and I both know, Scott, that 40 minutes out to Moreton Bay from Howard Smith wharf is very, very unlikely.”

Image: Getty