No qualifications needed: The businesses desperate for job applicants

Tradies and business owners are speaking out against the current rate of government payments while they scramble to fill job vacancies.

Brett Johnson’s refrigerated transport business BajAir has been doing a roaring trade thanks to instant asset write-offs.

Yet, he told Scott Emerson, he’s been advertising unsuccessfully for eight months to find a new apprentice to train.

“In this particular case, not even an application: normally I get 60 out of one ad.

“I don’t even care if he passed high school.”

Mr Johnson blames the JobSeeker payment for giving would-be juniors more money to stay at home than they would earn working.

Scott was flabbergasted that young people would refuse training for the sake of short-term gain.

“What is the world coming to?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty