New protection for heritage home amid sale

Brisbane City Council has moved to place new protections on a heritage home in Kangaroo Point before it is sold off.

The council and the previous owners of Lamb House have been in a dispute over unpaid rates, with the council claiming it had become derelict.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the public trustree has control of the house and proceeding with the sale.

“We have moved to make sure that the plan is changed so our city plan now reflects the fact that it has the highest level of protection on this site that is possible,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It has not only a council heritage listing and a state heritage listing, but we have also introduced changes to say nothing else can be built [on the site].

“It is our hope, whoever the new owner is, they will be someone that is passionate about this house and wants to restore it to its former glory; that’s what council wants to see and that’s what the community wants to see as well.”

Image: Queensland Housing Registrar, Queensland Government