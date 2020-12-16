4BC
‘It needs to be saved’: Council intends to seize derelict heritage house

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for ‘It needs to be saved’: Council intends to seize derelict heritage house

Brisbane City Council intends to seize a neglected heritage home in Kangaroo Point, Lamb House, after the owner did not pay a hefty rates bill.  

“By law, we have to give an owner 3 months notice of our intention to do this,” Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner told Scott Emerson.

Despite the notice, the owner still has not paid the rates bill.

It was reported the council would take control of the house at close of business on December 16, but Mr Schrinner could not advise this had happened.

The council seeks to find a buyer who will restore the property to heritage standard and Mr Schrinner said there had already been expressions of interest.

“It needs to be saved,” he said.

Press PLAY to hear more.

Image: Queensland Housing Registrar, Queensland Government 

